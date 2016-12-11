‘It was a great point before a tough week’ – Bilic

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic was pleased with his side’s reaction to their recent poor form as they drew 2-2 at Anfield on Sunday.

Adam Lallana gave the home side a lead inside the first ten minutes, but the Hammers hit back with goals from Dimitri Payet and Michail Antonio.

Divock Origi brought the sides level again early in the second half, but Liverpool could not turn their dominance into three points.

Despite not hanging on for the three points, Bilic left Anfield much the happier manager.

“I’m definitely pleased with character. We lost our last game 5-1 against Arsenal and then after a start that couldn’t be worse when you concede a goal here you expect confidence to drop more,” he said in reference to Lallana’s fifth-minute opener.

“But we showed great reaction. I am very pleased with the whole 90 minutes. It was a great point for us and a positive situation before a crucial week for us.

“Now we have Burnley and Hull at home which will be extremely difficult. We have to show quality and patience.”

Costly errors

Had goalkeeper Darren Randolph not dropped a cross at the feet of Origi for Liverpool’s equaliser – although he did later redeem himself with a brilliant save to deny Henderson – the Hammers could have left with all three points.

“That is the nature of the goalkeeper’s job,” added Bilic.

“He made a mistake for their second goal that is true but before that and after that he showed great individual reaction.

“After the goal he showed his quality and composure when he made some great saves – that strike from Henderson was a crucial moment for us.”