It was his body with my brain – Mourinho in new Luke Shaw barb

Jose Mourinho has once again left Luke Shaw’s Manchester United future in doubt after questioning the full-back’s footballing brain.

The player is reportedly unhappy with constant barracking from his manager and Wednesday’s Paper Talk suggested he was desperate to end his misery by moving to Tottenham.

And the player came in for more criticism from Mourinho following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Everton – despite playing a part in United’s last-gasp equaliser.

After being left out of United’s squad over the weekend despite being fit and publicly criticised by Mourinho, Shaw returned to the 18 for this match and made a key contribution after coming on in the 65th minute, with the penalty being awarded when his strike was handled by Ashley Williams, who was sent off.

Mourinho said Shaw had produced a “very positive performance”, but also claimed he had been “making every decision” for the left-back.

“He had a good performance but it was his body with my brain,” Mourinho said.

“Because he was in front of me and I was making every decision for him.

“We need at this level the fantastic body he has to play football, the fantastic physical qualities he has, the very good technical ability he has – but he cannot play with my understanding of the game.

“He must understand the game, he must think, and he must accelerate the process.

“Twenty-one years old is old enough to have a better understanding of the game – but his contribution was good.

“He goes today in a positive feeling because his performance was very positive. I’m happy with what he gave us.”