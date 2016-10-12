‘It would be a privilege to finish my career at Chelsea’ – Willian

Chelsea winger Willian has admitted that it would be a ‘privilege’ to finish his career at a club the size of the Blues.

The Brazilian also poured cold water on reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he wishes to end his playing days at Stamford Bridge.

“I read some things in the press on this topic but personally, I never received a concrete offer from PSG” he told France Football.

“My family feels good in London and I love the Premier League, which is the best in the world.

“I am growing in a team that plays beautiful football, something which is important in my eyes.

“For all of these reasons, I intend to see out my contract — and perhaps even extend it if Chelsea offer me the chance.

“It would be a privilege to finish my career at a club as big as Chelsea.”

Willian won the Chelsea Player of the Season award in a sub-par season for the Blues, after impressing with five league goals.

The 28-year-old has returned to West London after having scored for Brazil in their 2-0 victory over Venezuela.

He survived a collision with the advertising boards midway through the second half, having been shoved over and sliding through the display.