Italian boss in frame to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Manchester United officials will consider Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho, according to a report.

Mourinho was axed at Old Trafford last week and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Norwegian club Molde allowed Solskjaer to make the temporary switch to Old Trafford, with United expected to appoint a more experienced manager in the summer.

Sky Sports claim the Norwegian side have allowed the former United forward to make a temporary return to Old Trafford for an initial £1.8m and that it would cost an additional £7.2m should United chiefs decide to keep Solskjaer beyond the end of the current campaign.

But the club are looking at other options and ESPN report that Allegri is a candidate, despite having a contract at Juventus until 2020.

Allegri “has let it be known he would be keen on a move to the Premier League”, but he is far from United’s preferred choice to replace Mourinho.

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be their top choice, but United are committed to “a thorough and extensive” search before making a permanent appointment in the summer.

Caretaker Solskjaer has won his first two games after taking the job with 5-1 and 3-1 wins over Cardiff and Huddersfield respectively.