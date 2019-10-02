Massimiliano Allegri is keen to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager and is currently undertaking extensive English lessons to prepare for the job, according to a report.

The 52-year-old Italian coach is currently enjoying a sabbatical from the game, having left Juventus over the summer where he guided the club to five successive Serie A titles and two Champions League finals.

But according to The Guardian, Allegri has identified the Manchester United job as his next destination amid the club’s struggles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the paper claims he is taking English lessons to get himself ready for working in England.

And reports in the Italian media last month appeared to back up these claims by suggesting Allegri figured highly in the United board’s thinking should they call time on Solskjaer’s reign, with the club now having made their worst ever start to a season in 30 years.

But The Guardian claims that while United currently have no plans to sack Solskjaer mid-season, they will review their managerial situation at the end of the season dependent on where they finish and if they deem a change necessary to help arrest a slide that begun last season under Jose Mourinho.

However, as per the report, such is Allegri’s determination to join United that the former Milan manager will wait and see how the situation pans out at Old Trafford, with the Italian more than willing to join the Red Devils – even without Champions League football to their name next season.

United currently sit 10th in the table and the problems appear to be mounting up for United, with Peter Schmeichel launching a spectacular rant at ‘problem child’ Paul Pogba, while Roy Keane has spotted a worrying dip in form from Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer, however, has been tipped to embark on a £90m transfer spree in January with two players lined up for transfers to Old Trafford.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!