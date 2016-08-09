Italian club ‘looking at’ Liverpool outcast Balotelli

Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli is reported to be attracting interest from another Italian club as he looks to move away from Merseyside.

Balotelli’s Anfield exit does not appear to have moved any closer despite speculation linking him with Ajax and Besiktas in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old is not in Jurgen Klopp’s plans for Liverpool next season, and has been told to find a new club after AC Milan ruled out a deal to sign the player who spent time on loan with them during 2015-16.

Newly promoted sides Crotone and Pescara were mentioned alongside Inter as a possible destination for ‘Super Mario’, and now Chievo Verona might be joining the pack.

But president Luca Campedelli has refused to rule out a ‘dream’ move for the 25-year-old forward.

“Dreaming doesn’t cost anything,” he is quoted as saying by the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“At the moment, it does remain a dream because we know that it would be very difficult to pull off such a move.

“We must take into account the obvious difficulties in economic terms but it is something we are looking at.”

Chievo finished in ninth place in Serie A last season in what was a good campaign for the Mussi Volanti, which means ‘Flying Donkeys’ in Italian.

Balotelli’s agent Mino Raiola admitted that Mario was just looking for the “right opportunity” to re-launch his career.

“If you think Mario makes me despair, you’re wrong” Raiola stated.

“Because his life has improved a lot and now he just needs the right opportunity.

“Of course, he also needs a bit of luck which he hasn’t had over the last two seasons, but I assure you he’s a great person, a lad with a big heart.”