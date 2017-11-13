Italian clubs lining up to land Man Utd defender

Three Italian clubs are reportedly lining up moves for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in the January transfer window.

The full-back has found opportunities under Jose Mourinho hard to come by this season and that has alerted three of Serie A’s biggest clubs, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report claims that Juventus, Napoli and Roma are all ready to swoop for the 27-year-old former Torino star.

Juve are still looking to replace Dani Alves after the Brazilian’s switch to PSG and have also been linked with Arsenal star Hector Bellerin.

