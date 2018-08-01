Italian giants approach Real Madrid star and Man Utd target

Inter Milan are reported to have made an approach to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid – a target for Manchester United.

Modric is currently on holiday after winning the Golden Ball while inspiring Croatia to the World Cup final.

The midfielder played 43 games in all competitions for Real last season, winning the Champions League.

The 32-year-old has caught the attention of Inter, who are keen to strengthen their midfield ahead of their return to the Champions League.

According to Sky Italia, Inter have made contact with Modric’s representatives over a possible move.

Manchester United were linked with the talented player earlier in the window, and are understood to still be interested.

If Modric cannot be prised away from Real, then Inter will reportedly switch their focus to Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal.

