Italian giants determined to sign Fabregas ‘at all costs’

AC Milan reportedly want to bring Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas to the San Siro, and may be willing to pay whatever it takes to bring him to Italy.

This is according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, who claim that the Rossoneri are looking for a replacement for captain Riccardo Montolivo.

Montolivo suffered ligament damage on international duty for Italy against Spain, ruling the former Fiorentina man out for up to 6 months after surgery.

Fabregas apparently rejected a move to Milan last summer, but boss Vincenzo Montella has made the ex-Barcelona and Arsenal star the number one priority for his midfield.

The Chelsea man threw cold water on rumours of a Chelsea exit after scoring twice for the Blues at Leicester in the EFL Cup last month.

“I was happy to play first of all from the start, and secondly if I can help the team then fantastic,” Fabregas told Sky Sports.

“Hopefully this will shut up a few journalists, a few dailies, a few whatever, who are talking rubbish all the time and focus on what’s important, Chelsea winning.

“I’m focusing on playing well and when I have the chance I’ll show what I can do, because I know what I can do and it’s a lot for this team.”

Milan are also looking at aptly named Fiorentina man Milan Badelj, who has a contract until 2018 but will not be signing a new deal to stay in Florence, meaning the Rossoneri could swoop again in January.