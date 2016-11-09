Italian giants express interest in unwanted Arsenal striker

Olivier Giroud is attracting the interest of two Italian giants after recent comments thrust his Arsenal future into jeopardy, according to reports in Italy.

SportMediaset claims that AC Milan and Napoli are both in the hunt for the French striker, who has seen his playing time under Arsene Wenger drop dramatically this season.

Both Italian clubs are in need of a striker, with Milan possibly looking to offload Colombian top-scorer Carlos Bacca in January, and Napoli needing goals after the serious knee injury sustained by Arek Milik whilst on international duty with Poland.

Giroud, who represented France at the European Championships in Summer, helped his national side reach the final against Portugal, but fell to a 1-0 defeat after extra-time. The striker was given an extended break by Wenger, along with teammate Laurent Koscielny but Giroud was happy to play straight away.

“I had wanted to play again quickly, but he really insisted that I take my time telling me that some players returned to their best level in November” Giroud told L’Equipe, expressing frustration about his game time after the Euros.

The 30-year-0ld was available for selection in September after recovering from a toe injury, but was frustrated not to start in Arsenal’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

“I thought I would start (against PSG) because the coach had put me on the bench against Southampton, three days before. But no. It is in that moment, on the morning of the match in Paris, that I had a discussion with him. He said that I was close to returning. Frankly, I was hurt, disappointed.”

Giroud has been in North London since 2012 after joining from Ligue 1 outfit Montepellier for a fee of £12million. The striker has scored 59 times in 138 appearances for Arsenal, but has admitted he is likely to leave when his contract runs out – at the end of next season.