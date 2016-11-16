Italian giants linked with January swoop for Chelsea man

Inter Milan are ready to launch another big-money bid in order to capture an out-of-favour Chelsea attacking midfielder, according to reports.

The Brazil international has lost his place in the Blues side under new boss Antonio Conte, despite the Italian reportedly having a change of heart on selling the player in the summer.

Inter have been close to signing Oscar before, notably four years ago when Chelsea beat the Milan side to his signature from Brazilian side Internacional.

Now, the Nerazzurri may finally get their man, if they ca stump up the £25million asking price reported in the London Evening Standard.

The 25-year-old has not started a league game in two months after Conte allegedly has concerns in preseason about his work rate.

“It’s a change, it’s different, and [Conte] is a very good coach, a very good guy,” Oscar said in August.

“Every coach is different to one another and we’re playing slightly different style, but we enjoy it, and we’re hoping to have a very good season.

“At the beginning it was a bit scary because he works players initially, but when you look at the results on the pitch you know he’s done it for a reason. It’s good for me.”

Oscar becomes the latest Chelsea midfielder to be linked with a move to Serie A, after reports surfaced recently that Inter’s rivals AC Milan were plotting a swoop for Cesc Fabregas.