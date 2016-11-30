Italian giants to return for ‘unhappy’ Spurs man – report

Two Serie A giants are set to return for an ‘unhappy’ Tottenham midfielder, according to reports in Italy.

Moussa Sissoko is attracting the attention of Inter Milan and champions Juventus according to Calciomercato, with both clubs looking to reinforce their midfield.

Sissoko joined the North London club from Newcastle on deadline day in the last transfer window for a fee of £30million, reportedly choosing Spurs over Everton.

However, the 27-year-old has struggled for game time under Mauricio Pochettino, and may be looking to engineer a move away from White Hart Lane.

The two Italian sides are not the only ones interested, as the report claims that PSG and Sevilla are monitoring the situation, while Everton may yet return for the Frenchman.

It is also stated the no team is willing to pay the £30million asking price, and that Tottenham’s willingness to loan the player may be a big factor in a possible departure.

Sissoko’s future may be influenced by the strong words of his manager Pochettino, who claimed that the former Toulouse man did not deserve to be part of the squad against Chelsea.

“Football is not a matter of money, but every player must always prove to be better than his teammates.

“I think that whoever was involved against Chelsea last week-end deserved to take part to the game. Sissoko must work hard and prove to deserve to be part of this squad.”