Italian giants to tempt Premier League boss with £300m warchest

AC Milan are reportedly ready to offer Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino a £300m budget to tempt him to move to Italy this summer.

Speculation has been rife in the Italian media recently that the Italian giants could sack current boss Gennaro Gattuso at the end of the season should the club fail to qualify for the Champions League.

After a superb start to 2019, recent results have been a cause for concern with Milan having taken just one point from their last four Serie A games, throwing their top four hopes into jeopardy.

Gattuso has come under scrutiny for changing his tactical approach, and reports seem to hint that newly-appointed director Ivan Gazidis – formerly of Arsenal – is looking for his successor.

According to the Daily Mirror, Milan are lining up Pochettino as a potential replacement for Gattuso, but ironically it could hinge on whether or not the club qualifies for next season’s Champions League.

Milan will apparently look to tempt the Argentine away from Tottenham with the promise of £300million to spend on new players this summer.

It is not the first time that Pochettino has been linked with the Rossoneri, as reports in Italy last week stated that Milan are keen on testing his commitment to the north London club.

Italian paper il Corriere dello Sport agrees with the Mirror and highlights Pochettino as the club’s primary target, while they also state that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a back-up option.

The German did state that he could leave Liverpool for the right opportunity if the timing was correct, but any attempts to lure him to San Siro this summer would surely be quickly refuted.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!