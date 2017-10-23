Italian legend Buffon beats goalkeeping rivals at FIFA awards

Juventus and Italy legend Gigi Buffon has been named Goalkeeper of the Year at the annual FIFA awards gala.

The event, this year hosted in London, recognised the efforts of the 39-year-old stopper, who has announced this will be his last season in professional footbal.

Buffon guided Juve to a sixth consecutive Serie A title and managed 600 Champions League minutes without conceding a goal.

The 39-year-old held off competition from fellow nominees Keylor Navas of Real Madrid and Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich.

“I am very happy, for me it is a great honour to receive this award at my age,” Buffon said.

“I think the last year has been a fantastic season for Juventus and for me personally. It wasn’t enough to win in Europe and for this year I hope that we can play better and with the national team and Juventus.”