Italian media torn as Juventus prioritise Chelsea, Liverpool stars

Juventus have lodged an opening bid of €25million for Liverpool’s Emre Can – though reports in the Italian media also suggest Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic remains their priority signing.

The Serie A champions are on the hunt for a new central midfielder this summer, but efforts to sign French duo Blaise Matuidi and Steven N’Zonzi have drawn blanks.

The Old Lady have a long-standing interest in Liverpool’s Can and Il Corriere dello Sport claims they have lodged an opening offer of £22.1m for the Germany international.

The offer is likely to be rejected by the Reds, but with the player having just 12 months left on his current deal and so far having refused to sign an extension, Liverpool could be forced to consider his sale should Juventus raise their bid.

La Gazetta dello Sport, meanwhile, claims Juve remain keen to sign Matic and will also this week launch a €45million (£39.8m) bid for his services. Matic looks set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and while the player is also wanted by Manchester United, Chelsea are determined not to sell to their Premier League rivals, especially given the Red Devils beat them to Romelu Lukaku earlier this month.

And the paper reckons Juventus’ offer for Matic is likely to be accepted, with their offer for the Serbian matching their valuation.

That’s despite Juventus’ unwillingness to sell Chelsea another of Antonio Conte’s targets, wing-back Alex Sandro.

Matic has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge following Chelsea’s £39.7million capture of Tiemoue Bakayoko.