Markovic could get shock escape route to Serie A minnows

Italian minnows Crotone are plotting a shock move for Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic, according to reports coming out of Italy.

Crotone finished 17th in their first season in Serie A in 2016-17 and are looking to significantly strengthen their squad to avoid another relegation scrap ahead of the new campaign.

One of their priority targets is Reds attacker Markovic, who spent last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon and then Hull City, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

Liverpool are said to be ready to listen to offers of around £12million for the 23-year-old, with Turkish giants Galatasaray, Zenit St Petersburg and Watford also in the running for his signature.

Crotone, however, could well be the least favourable option for Markovic as they are asking for a loan because they cannot afford the asking price.

A return to Turkey still looks the likeliest option for the Serbia star, with Markovic having already spent a season on loan at Fenerbahce.

The player is expected back for pre-season training on Wednesday, where talks will then begin on his future.