Tottenham and Juventus have held talks over a January swap deal which would see Christian Eriksen and Paulo Dybala trade places, according to reports in the Italian media.

Dybala was strongly linked with a £80million move to the Premier League earlier this summer, with Manchester United reportedly interested and Tottenham also making an approach on the final day of the English transfer window.

But while United ended their interest over the costs involved, Tottenham did follow up their initial interest by making a firm approach to Juventus over the player, only to encounter similar issues to their Premier League rivals.

And while reports at the weekend claimed Spurs were confident of overcoming three big issues to sign the Argentine this summer, Tuttosport claims they have actively been involved in talks with Juve over a potential swap deal that would see Eriksen move the other way.

The stylish Dane is in the final year of his contract with Spurs and will be due to move on a free transfer next summer if no agreement is reached. Tottenham are, understandably keen to ensure that does not happen, with the player rejecting the chance to earn a significant wages rise.

And amid claims that their Serie A rivals Inter Milan are plotting a January raid for the Dane, Tuttosport believes Juventus will look to use Mauricio Pochettino’s interest in Dybala to negotiate a swap deal for Eriksen.

As per the report, Juve boss Maurizio Sarri is desperate to add Eriksen to his ranks and is willing to act in January to get the deal done, with Dybala used as the sacrificial lamb to make that happen.

Eriksen has made a total of 281 appearances for the club and has scored 67 goals, and addressed claims he has asked to leave the club with a bizarre Football Manager analogy.

“I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can’t,” Eriksen told Ekstra Bladet while on Euro 2020 international duty.

“To me it is not difficult to clear my head. I don’t read much of what is written.

“And now I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year. But it’s clear that it’s been a little more fierce this year because my contract is about to expire.

“I know a lot of people are interested in where I want to play. That’s the way it is. This is how it is in a top club if you have done well. There will always be rumours.”

