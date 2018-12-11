Italian press claim Klopp will spring Liverpool line-up surprise

Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Jurgen Klopp will spring a surprise in his team selection tonight against Napoli.

The Italian paper claim that Klopp, who admitted he will make tactical changes against Carlo Ancelotti’s men, is ready to start Daniel Sturridge in a three-man Liverpool attack, with Sadio Mane on the bench.

Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino will make up the three-pronged attack with Mane, who has been struggling with a foot problem, ready to be introduced from the bench.

Whether or not the Italian paper have a genuine scoop or whether they are taking a flyer due to Mane’s ongoing foot injury is unclear.

Mane missed the 3-1 win over Burnley due to a cut on his foot, but featured off the bench as Liverpool hammered Bournemouth 4-0 at the weekend and multiple English papers claim Mane will come straight back into Klopp’s starting XI.

“It’s good enough that we can consider him at least,” said Klopp at yesterday’s news conference.

“In the squad there is nothing really serious after the [Bournemouth] game, that’s good.”

Napoli know they will qualify for the last 16 if they avoid defeat at Anfield tonight and Ancelotti says they will adopt a similar approach to the the first game, which they won 1-0.

Ancelotti rested several of his first-team players in the weekend’s win over Frosinone and he is expected to go with a 4-4-2 with Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens the two in attack.