Italian press claim Sanchez wants to force through Juventus move

Alexis Sanchez will demand showdown talks with Arsenal in a bid to force through a summer move to Juventus, according to reports in Italy.

Juventus are in the market for another centre forward this summer after Real Madrid took up the option to bring Alvaro Morata back to the Bernabeu and have been linked with moves for the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi.

However, it is reported that Sanchez, who played in Serie A for Udinese before joining Barcelona, remains top of their shortlist and the Bianconeri are confident of sealing his transfer this summer.

The Chilean has yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates and has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

And reports in the Italian press claim Sanchez wants to make the move to Turin, with Juventus hoping to seal a deal for somewhere between €40-45 million.

Further Alexis Sanchez transfer hint

Meanwhile, the Proto Group who manage the properties for some of the world’s biggest players, have added further fuel to the fire that Sanchez will be on the move to Italy.

“There is South American interest in houses in Turin,” they said. “We cannot name the player but it will be a nice surprise for Juventus fans.

“We have been asked to find a buyer for the property that Morata lived in, in the centre of Turin and this was communicated to us a few weeks ago. However, we can say no more at this time.”