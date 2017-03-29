Italian trio seek raid on Spurs for £60m pair – report

Tottenham’s two most expensive signings could be heading out the door, with three Serie A sides linked with raids on their players.

Eric Lamela and Moussa Sissoko have both struggled for various reasons this season and could be shipped out at a cut-price this summer.

Sissoko, who joined the club from Newcastle for £30million in the summer, has been a massive disappointment, failing to reproduce the stunning performances he had for France during Euro 2016.

Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan are said to be interested in the midfielder, according to a report in the Mirror, and could be set to offer him a move away from the Premier League this summer.

He could be joined in Serie A next season by his current team-mate Lamela, who is attracting interest from Inter Milan.

The attacking midfielder joined the club from Roma in a £30m deal back in 2013 but hasn’t lived up to expectations.

The Argentine has only started six Premier League games this season, unable to budge Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min from the starting 11.

His last and possibly final appearance for Spurs came in October’s defeat to Liverpool, with the midfielder set to miss the remainder of the campaign thanks to a persistent hip injury.

Lamela has just two years remaining on his deal at White Hart Lane and Inter believe they could secure a £10m deal for the 25-year-old.