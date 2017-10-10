Italy legend Andrea Pirlo won’t rule out job with Chelsea

Andrea Pirlo remains open to the possibility of taking a job in Antonio Conte’s coaching staff at Chelsea after announcing his retirement from the game.

The veteran New York City midfielder will hang up his boots at the end of the current Major League Soccer Season at the ripe old age of 38 after a stellar career with Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Speculation has linked with former Azzurri favourite with a role on Conte’s coaching staff at Chelsea – and Pirlo doesn’t appear to have ruled out the idea.

“An assistant to Conte? People are saying that. I have my ideas but I need time to decide,” he told Gazetta dello Sport.

“My future, I don’t know yet. I will return to Italy in December.”

MORE: Check out our Andrea Pirlo gallery

Pirlo has enjoyed a glittering career winning six Serie A titles, two Champions Leagues and a World Cup with Italy in 2006 but has decided to call it a day after two years in MLS with NYCFC.