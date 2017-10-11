Italy midfielder opens up on Everton, Stoke & West Ham links

Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro has dismissed reports linking him with three Premier League sides by insisting he is happy with the Serie A champions.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped four times by Italy, has regularly found his name linked with a move away from Turin after failing to hold down a regular place in Max Allegri’s starting XI.

Everton, Stoke and West Ham were all chasing the 24-year-old during the summer and are reportedly ready to come back in for him again when the transfer window opens in the new year.

For Juventus, Sturaro had been asked to fill in at a number of positions, including wing-back, and it was reported that was making him consider his future.

But now the midfielder has revealed he is happy at Juve despite speculation linking him with a move away.

“I’m willing to play wherever I’m needed. Of course, it’s a bit tough at the beginning, but that’s why I train,” Sturaro told Sky Sport Italia.

“I’ve played in several positions for Juve. I’m happy because it means that the coach has faith in me, and I try to pay it back whenever I go out on the pitch.”