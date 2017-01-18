“It’s not true that I’ve retired” claims Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal: Not retired after all

Louis van Gaal has responded to reports that he has retired from management, claiming they are “not true”.

On Monday, Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claimed Van Gaal had retired as a coach, citing the sudden death of his son-in-law as the main reason.

However he has told Spanish radio that although he was considering the possibility of retirement, his current break is just a sabbatical.

“Whether I continue or not will also depend on the offers I get,” he told Cadena Ser.

“I’ve coached many clubs and I think it’s very difficult to improve on that level of clubs.

“It’s not true that I’ve retired, not at this moment, but I’ll decide at the end of my sabbatical, next June or July.”

Van Gaal won national titles with Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern and AZ Alkmaar before a spell with Manchester United, having been out of work since.