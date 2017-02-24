‘It’s the poorest Rangers side I’ve ever known’, says former Celtic boss

Former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill has labelled Rangers current first team squad as the worst he has ever seen.

Rangers have produced an inept title challenge this season, currently sitting third in the Scottish Premiership, a massive 30 points behind top-of-the-table Celtic.

Brendon Rodger’s Hoops have stormed the league, winning 24 of their 25 games this campaign and have yet to taste defeat.

Manager Mark Warburton surprisingly left the club earlier this month in messy circumstances, and now Martin O’Neill has added to their torment, stating this is the worst Rangers side he has ever seen.

“Rangers are not strong at all,” he told talkSPORT.

“In fact, honestly, it’s possibly the poorest side I’ve ever known at Ibrox.

“For Celtic to stay strong, and be strong in Europe, then they need opposition there and they need it to come from Rangers in the next couple of seasons if that’s at all possible.

“But at the minute they’re doing brilliantly and well done them.

“It’s a great run and at this minute they are just wiping the floor with the opposition,” O’Neill added.