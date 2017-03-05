‘It’s up to us to be ready if Chelsea fail’ – Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino admitted his Tottenham side “played really well” as they saw off Everton 3-2 at White Hart Lane.

The win saw Spurs reclaim second place in the Premier League table, thanks to a brace from Harry Kane and a late Dele Alli goal.

“We deserved the victory,” he told Sky Sports. “We played really well, we were fantastic in the first half and dominated the game.

“We played with a high tempo and very good quality, I am very happy. Maybe 3-2 looks tough but we were much better than Everton.

“They have been playing well and had some good results. It was a good challenge for us, we assumed they would be tough and they were. But we played with full confidence and trusted in our way.

With the win, Spurs closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to seven points, and the Blues face London rivals West Ham on Monday night.

“More than talk and more than speak outside, it is better the team show their performance because I think (regarding) belief the answer is very easy.

“We need to be there, it’s not up to us of course, but it’s up to us to be ready if they fail.

“It’s fantastic to make history with our supporters,” said Pochettino. “The three points keep us in a very good position in the table. We keep working hard and we need to keep going.

“It’s tough to concede two goals because it was a little bit of a lack of concentration.

“You need to fight at 2-0 for 95 minutes, against a team with good players you can’t concede those types of goals, but in the end there’s not too much focus on that. I’m happy because the victory was very important for us.”