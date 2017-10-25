‘It’s worse than the Jabulani’ – Toure talks Carabao Cup ball

Yaya Toure has backed his managers comments about the quality of the ball used in the EFL Cup, describing it as ‘rubbish’.

The Manchester City midfielder let rip on the ball, claiming it was worse than the infamous Jabulani ball from the 2010 World Cup.

Pep Guardiola claimed the ball – manufactured by Mitre – was ‘too light’ and ‘unacceptable’, after his side progressed in the Carabao Cup thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over Wolves.

Toure went one step further than his manager’s criticism, however, insisting that everything about the ball is rubbish.

“I don’t like it, to be honest,” the former Ivory Coast international told reporters. “They can do better than that. It’s too light.

“Even in my country they can’t use those kind of balls. I think they have to be better than that because the ball was too soft. It’s rubbish, but that’s fine.”

When the reporters asked him what was specifically wrong with the ball, he replied: “It’s everything. Shooting – the ball is very light, when you touch it, it’s floating, it’s rubbish. And in this weather it’s difficult.”