Perisic identifies preferred Prem move after seeing Man Utd hopes crushed

Ivan Perisic is desperate to secure a summer switch to the Premier League – two summers after coming so close to signing for Manchester United.

The 30-year-old winger was a target for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United in summer 2017 and came within a whisker of signing, but for a squabble between Ed Woodward and Inter Milan over the fee.

He was linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in January, while Gazzetta Dello Sport claimed that West Ham United had entered the race to sign him in April.

And earlier this month it was claimed that Leicester had entered the race to sign him, with Brendan Rodgers said to be a fan of the powerful Croatian.

Perisic was a regular starter for Luciano Spalletti last season, and hit eight goals and four assists as Inter finished fourth ahead of AC Milan. The Nerazzurri though have since replaced Spalletti with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, and it seems the 82-cap Croatian will be allowed to move on at long last.

And The Sun claims that Perisic has identified a move to the Gunners as his preferred option this summer, though Unai Emery’s men could face competition from Chinese clubs to land the Inter attacker.

Emery has made the addition of a new winger one of his priorities this summer and was frustrated once again earlier this month by the failure to agree a deal with Dalian Yifang for Belgian Yannick Carrasco.

That has led to suggestions on Monday evening that the Gunners boss could turn to Perisic once again, with the former Borussia Dortmund man seen as one of three major summer targets from Italian sides.

And Emery will hope Arsenal can persuade Inter to part with the 30-year-old for a bargain fee, with United recently rejecting the chance to bring him to Old Trafford again as part of the Italians’ efforts to sign Romelu Lukaku. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly no interest in signing Perisic for United – leaving the player to hope for a move to Arsenal instead.

While no fee has been mentioned, reports in the Italian media suggest Perisic could be allowed to move on for a cut-price €30m (£26.7m) this summer.

