Ivan Perisic looks to force move as Arsenal target cuts lonely figure

Ivan Perisic is training on his own at Inter Milan after reportedly meeting with club officials again on Wednesday evening to try and resurrect his move to Arsenal.

The Gunners had been in talks with Inter over a deal for Croatian winger Perisic – but an admission from director Piero Ausilio where he claimed his side had yet to receive a suitable offer for the winger’s services – has suggested the deal is off.

And that was further fueled by reports that Arsenal had switched targets from Perisic to Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, with the Gunners thought to be instead looking to close on a move for the former Atletico Madrid man.

But the breakdown of the move to Arsenal has not been taken well by Perisic, who Sky Italia report is desperate to secure a move to Arsenal before the transfer window shuts at 11pm.

The Croatian winger as enquired about at the weekend and has handed in a transfer request. But while Arsenal only want a loan, Inter want permanent cash – something Arsenal are unwilling to do at this stage.

It is claimed that the Gunners want the Croatia winger on loan with a £35million option to purchase.

Inter director Piero Ausilio appeared to signal the death knell of Arsenal’s hopes of signing Perisic after suggesting the Nerazzurri had yet to receive a suitable offer for his services.

“Perisic wants to go abroad, but there are no suitable offers,” Ausilio said.

“If he does remain, I expect the same professionalism from him as always.

“We intend to get him back on track and it shouldn’t be a problem. I don’t think it’ll take very long.

“I can say the Inter transfer market is closed.

“We had some fitness issues with Sime Vrsaljko and did well to immediately cover the gap with Cedric Soares [from Southampton].

“Inter have had a difficult path over the last few years, having changed ownership three times, but we now have a solid and ambitious owner who with time and patience can achieve great things.”

However, with Perisic cutting an unhappy figure and the winger desperate to force the move, Inter may have to rethink their strategy if they don’t want to be left with an unhappy player.

But with only hours remaining, the player remaining at the San Siro looks the most likely outcome.