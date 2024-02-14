Brentford have locked on to a lethal Ligue 1 striker as their replacement for Ivan Toney after TEAMtalk exclusively revealed why a transfer -potentially to Arsenal – has advanced.

The future of Toney, 28, has been the subject of rampant speculation in recent times. The Brentford ace has developed into one of the Premier League’s most fearsome forwards and was outscored by only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane last term.

A summer exit was put on ice thanks in large part to Toney’s eight-month suspension for breaching betting regulations.

That opened the door to a January switch, especially as Toney’s ban concluded mid-way through the month.

However, the winter window proved to be a quiet one for the vast bulk of teams in the Premier League. What’s more, Toney elected to show gratitude to Brentford for their support during his suspension and would’ve rejected any approaches made last month anyway.

However, the story will be different at season’s end. At that point, Toney will have just one year remaining on his contract and an exit makes sense for the club as much as it does for Toney.

Toney transfer “obvious” – Thomas Frank

Speaking ahead of Brentford’s victory over Wolves last weekend, manager Thomas Frank admitted it is “obvious” that Toney will leave the club this summer – but teased he will command a significant transfer fee.

He told Danish media: “It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer.

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.

“He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team.

“This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.”

Contract extension talks falter; Arsenal alerted

Brentford had harboured faint hopes Toney would sign an extension and commit his long-term future to the club.

However, TEAMtalk exclusively learned on Tuesday that those discussions have not advanced and the player’s suitors – primarily Arsenal – have been put on red alert.

The Gunners are already a title-challenging outfit without Toney, though his arrival could tip Mikel Arteta’s side over the edge.

A transfer is expected to cost in the region of £80m despite the player’s age and contract situation.

Brentford line up major-name replacement

Now, according to online outlet Football Transfers, Toney’s transfer has taken a significant step forward after Brentford found their replacement.

FT stated the Bees have locked on to Lille’s Jonathan David who himself has been linked with a host of top English sides.

The Canada international, 24, has tormented Ligue 1 defences ever since joining Lille from Belgian side Gent in 2020.

David has operated at a touch under one goal in two for Lille and is described as ‘one of the best strikers in the world’ by the report.

Signing David will cost a hefty fee in the €50m range (approx. £42.6m). However, Brentford will obviously have cash to splash from their anticipated sale of Toney.

Thomas Frank is reportedly a huge and long-term admirer of David and remained impressed following a pre-season friendly between Brentford and Lille.

It’s suggested Lille would be understandably reluctant to part ways with David who helped fire the club to a shock Ligue 1 title in 2021.

However, David is understood to be desperate to make the step up into the Premier League and through Toney’s departure, that could come by way of Brentford.

