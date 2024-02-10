Ivan Toney: Arsenal, Man Utd target tipped to join shock Prem suitors as Chelsea ruled out

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been urged to complete a shock transfer by joining Aston Villa instead of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea this summer.

Toney has shown he is still a deadly Premier League forward after his eight-month betting ban, having found the back of the net three times in four games since his return. The Englishman opted to stay at Brentford in January to thank them for the faith they showed in him during his ban, though it is highly likely he will join a new club ahead of next season.

When asked about his star man recently, Brentford boss Thomas Frank said: “It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer.

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.

“He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team.”

Arsenal were interested in landing Toney in the winter window but decided to save their money and are instead eyeing up a summer swoop for him. Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe, meanwhile, has decided he will only bid £70million for the 27-year-old, despite Brentford being likely to demand between £80-100m.

Former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest centre-forward Stan Collymore has now given his verdict on Toney’s next move. The pundit thinks Chelsea will go after Napoli’s Victor Osimhen instead, while also urging Toney to join his beloved Aston Villa.

‘It looks like Ivan Toney is going to be one of the big movers in the summer. It feels almost inevitable that Brentford sell him at the end of the season,’ Collymore wrote in his column for CaughtOffside.

Ivan Toney told to consider Aston Villa move

‘All the big hitters are linked and I am not surprised. I think he’s good enough to lead any team’s line but there will be concerns over his discipline record such as his recent ban.’

Collymore continued: ‘Rasmus Hojlund has moody Anthony Martial to learn from at the moment but someone like Toney, a more enthusiastic striker; a player who knows how to lead a line, would prove beneficial to a youngster like Hojlund.

‘Arsenal obviously need another striker to help take them to the next level. Chelsea’s lack of goals is well-documented but I expected them to go all out for Victor Osimhen in the summer, so Toney may not be an option for them. I would also love to see Aston Villa join the party.

‘I know Toney’s preference may be to stay in London, but if he fancies a change of scenery, I would happily drive him to the Midlands myself. Unai Emery is one injury away from having no recognised striker. If Ollie Watkins is sidelined, that only leaves Jhon Duran, and he’s injured himself at the moment, so it’s obvious Villa needs a new forward — Toney would be a superb addition.’

