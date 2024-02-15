Ivan Toney to Arsenal takes massive step forward after Brentford announce signing of £30m Brazilian striker

Ivan Toney could finally be on his way to Arsenal this summer

Arsenal’s bid to beat out Premier League rivals to the signing of Brentford striker Ivan Toney appears to have taken a big step forward after the Bees announced the capture of Brazilian frontman Igor Thiago.

TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that a move to The Emirates for the England frontman is advancing, with Toney back in the goals again after returning from his eight-month ban for breaching the FA’s betting regulations.

The 27-year-old, who could cost in the region of £80million, is considered to be the final piece of the jigsaw for a Gunners side who do not a regular 20-goal striker currently on their books.

Despite that, Arsenal still remain in contention for the Premier League title this season, as they battle Liverpool and Manchester City in what looks to be a three-way race.

For Brentford, they appear to be on the brink of injecting a huge sum into the club but have now spent a good chunk of that after securing a deal for Thiago.

The 22-year-old attacker has signed from Club Brugge in a deal worth £30m but will remain at the Belgian club for the rest of the season before joining the Bees on 1 July.

Frank thrilled with Toney replacement

Thiago, who has scored 16 goals in 24 league games this season, has signed a five-year contract with an option for an extra year.

“We have signed a key player for a key position. Thiago is a very exciting striker who fits the role in our team,” said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

Last week, Frank admitted he expects striker Toney to leave Brentford in the summer.

Speaking to the club’s website, Frank said: “I’m very pleased that we have been proactive as a club; big credit to [owner] Matthew Benham, [director of football] Phil Giles and [technical director] Lee Dykes for the hard work they have done. We are ahead of the curve.”

Thiago joined Club Bruges in March 2022 from Bulgarian club Ludogorets, where he scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in 32 league matches.

“He is hard working and a very good pressing player. He is also a physical presence, very good in the box and can link the play,” Frank added.

"He is hard working and a very good pressing player. He is also a physical presence, very good in the box and can link the play," Frank added.

While losing Toney will no doubt be a massive blow to the Bees, Frank appears confident that Thiago can step up and transform his form in Belgium across to the English top flight.

Toney will also get to showcase his goalscoring talents at a title contender, although Arsenal might not have it their own in their chase for the prolific frontman, who also remains on the radar of the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham ad Newcastle.

As for Brentford, they are back in action on Saturday when they host leaders Liverpool in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off.