Ivan Toney: Double Brentford departure sees Arsenal, Chelsea hit by striker bombshell

Brentford have completed a major U-turn on the future of striker Ivan Toney and are no longer willing to sell him to Arsenal or Chelsea, according to a report.

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching the FA’s betting regulations. Despite being out of action until January, his stock only seems to be rising.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all looked into signing the Englishman as they try to bolster their respective forward lines. Tottenham, though, appear to have switched their attention towards on-fire Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez, leaving the Toney pursuit down to Arsenal and Chelsea.

On Monday, it emerged that Chelsea may have the upper hand over Arsenal as they are willing to pay big money to take Toney to Stamford Bridge. Plus, Brentford were described as being ‘willing to do business’, as long as their £80million asking price is met.

Then, on Friday, The Telegraph stated that Chelsea are in pole position to snare Toney, as if he leaves Brentford, ‘it will almost certainly not be to Arsenal’.

The Daily Mirror have now provided an update on the situation. In a huge twist, they reveal that Brentford have changed their minds and are now ‘determined’ to retain his services in January.

READ MORE: Arteta passionately pleads for Arsenal star to stay as contract talks approach, but second player gets more vague response

Brentford want the 27-year-old to stay and repay the faith they have shown in him. After all, they have provided a brilliant platform for him to shine at the top level, while manager Thomas Frank has shown public support for Toney in the wake of his betting saga.

Another factor to consider is Brentford potentially losing both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa to the Africa Cup of Nations, with the pair due to represent Cameroon and DR Congo respectively.

Ivan Toney set to remain at Brentford this winter

If Brentford were to sell Toney in addition to losing Mbeumo and Wissa to AFCON in the new year, then their attacking options would be decimated.

The Bees are so adamant about Toney staying at the Gtech Community Stadium that they are even planning to offer him a new contract. His current deal expires in June 2025.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea will be extremely disappointed if the one-cap England international ends up remaining at Brentford. It would hit Chelsea particularly hard, as they have decided on Toney as their main striker target for the winter window.

All is not lost though, as the Blues do have other options in mind. One is Napoli star Victor Osimhen, though he would cost far more to sign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are battling Tottenham for the capture of a Serie A gem, according to reports.