Ivan Toney future: Arsenal given major hope as Brentford identify Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi as possible replacement

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi is on Brentford’s wishlist to replace Ivan Toney should the striker leave the club in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

It is not certain that Toney will depart as Brentford are trying to secure him to a new, bumper long-term contract. The striker could stay at the club but Arsenal are keen to do a deal.

This uncertainty has left Thomas Frank in need of potential replacements and the Japanese striker has been noted as a player who could help bolster their attacking options.

Furuhashi has scored 62 times in 106 appearances for Celtic since arriving from Vissel Kobe in the summer of 2021.

There are roadblocks, however, that makes it difficult to take him from Celtic and may force Brentford to look at other targets, namely his age and the Scottish champions’ asking price.

The Japan international is 28 and, despite his impact at Celtic, is less attractive as a result. Meanwhile, a very high asking price is putting off suitors who believe better deals can be found for younger players.

Brentford assessing potential Ivan Toney replacements

It is not only Brentford who have faced this issue as a number of Bundesliga and Serie A sides have also taken a liking to Furuhashi, but will not accede to the current demands of Celtic.

The fan favourite recently signed a new long-term deal at the club and although he is very happy in Glasgow, he would be open to a move to one of the top leagues in world football.

Velez striker Santiago Castro is another name the club would be keen to bring in and is an example of a younger option who would be seen as better value for money due to his sell-on prospects, longevity and big potential.

The 19-year-old Argentine would not be seen as quite ready to take over the mantle from Toney immediately but would be one who could be part of the squad in the hope of growing into a top Premier League striker.

Andrea Belotti has also been looked at by the club with the potential for a cheap deal due to the fact Jose Mourinho wants to make the loan deal of Romelu Lukaku permanent.

Thomas Frank could land the Italian striker for as little as £10million, less than Celtic are understood to be currently asking for last season’s top goalscorer.

