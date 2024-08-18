Brentford boss Thomas Frank has conceded that Ivan Toney has potentially played his final time for the Bees after confirming the Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target is in talks of a big-money transfer.

The 164-goal striker joined the Brentford in a August 2020 transfer from Peterborough worth a bargain £15m once add-ons were factored in, with the now 28-year-old striker going on to win international recognition with England. And he has gone on to win six caps for his country, scoring one goal, it remains to be seen whether he can add to his tally in the months and years to come.

His form has also attracted attention from some of the country’s biggest clubs, with Arsenal among the sides who strongly considered a move for him in the January transfer window and once the player had completed an eight-month suspension handed down by the FA over a breach of their betting regulations.

However, Arsenal ultimately decided against a move, like many other Premier League sides keeping their powder dry during the January window, with Mikel Arteta’s side since deciding to look elsewhere.

It’s a similar story too with both Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United. All three sides have considered moving for Toney, but all have ultimately have either targeted alternatives, or already signed them, with Spurs landing Dominic Solanke, United bringing in Zirkzee and with Chelsea still hot on the trail of one of the world’s best in Victor Osimhen.

But with just 11 months remaining on his Bees deal, and with Toney not willing to sign an extension, the Bees have made clear the striker will be available to leave.

Ivan Toney transfer: Bees striker in talks over Saudi switch

Now it seems the striker is finally close to securing a move, with Bees boss Frank leaving his striker out of his squad to face Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener at home to London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking before the game, Frank told Sky Sports: “A lot of things going on with Ivan [Toney], especially with transfers, there’s a lot of transfer interest. Because of all that, we’ve decided not to include him in the squad.

“I can’t give too much away the day before. Of course Ivan is a top player, we all know that. He has been fantastic for us for four years but we showed last season we can cope without him.”

When asked if Toney had played his last game for his side, the Danish coach added: “Who knows. There is interest, it’s not close.”

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Toney and his representatives are in talks with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, who have been one of the Pro-League’s most proactive sides when it comes to the recruitment of big-name players.

Indeed, they have brought in the likes of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and high-profile midfielders Franck Kessie and Gabriel Veiga over the last 12 months.

However, their biggest name player is arguably Roberto Firmino and the capture of Toney would see the 28-year-old link up with the former Liverpool frontman in a new-look attack.

Brentford, for their part, are hoping to fetch as much as £50m for their star centre forward, though our sources have indicated the initial offer from the Jeddah-based side is worth around €40m (£34.1m).

Whether that is enough for the Bees to accept remains to be seen, though the London side have already prepared for his exit by shelling out big money for Igor Thiago, though the Brazilian striker has already been sidelined for almost the rest of 2024 after successful surgery on a meniscus injury.