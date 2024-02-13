Ivan Toney next? Ranking Arteta’s Arsenal signings from PL clubs; Chelsea mixed bag, hopeless free agent…

Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal into title contenders since becoming their manager in 2019 and many of his signings have made a huge difference.

The Spaniard has brought in 11 players from fellow PL clubs and in this feature, we rank those players from worst to best based on their impact at the Emirates.

Arsenal could be set to add another name to the list in the summer if they can bring in top striker target Ivan Toney from Brentford.

11. Cedric Soares (Southampton)

Arsenal signed right-back Cedric Soares on an initial loan from Southampton in January 2020 before joining on a free transfer the following season.

He has been a decent back-up option for Mikel Arteta but isn’t in the manager’s plans and will likely leave on a free at the end of the season.

Cedric has made 62 (mostly substitute) appearances for the Gunners in total, scoring two goals in the process. He now finds himself way down the pecking order and has played once in the Premier League this term.

10. Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal spent £65m to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea last summer and the Germany international is yet to justify his huge price tag.

Havertz was forced to play as a centre-forward for Chelsea last season but has been used more as an attacking midfielder or winger for the Gunners.

Havertz has made 33 appearances for Arsenal, scoring only five goals so far. You can’t help but think that if they had signed someone like James Maddison or Dominik Szoboszlai instead, they would have a much better chance of lifting trophies.

9. Willian (Chelsea)

Arsenal snapped up Willian for free from Chelsea in 2020 in what initially looked like a transfer masterstroke.

However, it quickly took a turn for the worse after the winger admitted in an interview just three months after the move that he regretted making the switch to the Emirates.

Willian made 37 appearances in total for Arsenal, scoring just one goal and making seven assists. His Gunners contract was terminated by mutual consent after just one year, and now he’s playing well for his new club Fulham.

8. Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale for £30m (including add-ons) from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021. The Blades weren’t technically a PL club at the time as they had been relegated the previous season.

Ramsdale’s solid form earned him his first England cap in 2021 and was Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper for the next two seasons.

However, since the arrival of David Raya last summer he has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates, making just five league appearances this term.

If his playing time doesn’t increase soon, it seems likely that Ramsdale could look for a new club at the end of the campaign.

7. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Mikel Arteta used his connections with Manchester City to lure Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal for £54m in 2022, in a move which at the time seemed like a real statement of intent from the manager.

Jesus helped Arsenal secure a second-place finish last season, but given his task is to score goals, he hasn’t really succeeded on that front.

The 26-year-old has scored just four league goals so far this term, which will need to increase if Arsenal want to beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the title.

6. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City)

Arsenal also signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £30m and he has established himself as one of their most important players.

The Ukraine international has featured in every PL game he’s been available for this season (21), contributing one goal and two assists in the process.

The addition of Zinchenko undoubtedly helped take Arsenal up another level. He is ranked as the fifth-best performing left-back in the PL this season according to WhoScored.

5. Jorginho (Chelsea)

Another former Chelsea man, Arsenal bought Jorginho for £12m in January last year and is an important member of their squad.

The Italy international made 14 appearances for the Gunners last season but now finds himself behind Declan Rice in the pecking order.

However, when he has been called upon by Arteta this term he has generally performed very well, so has certainly proved to be worth the £12m Arsenal paid to sign him.

Jorginho may end up leaving the North Londoners if they sign a new midfielder in the summer, though, with Everton’s Amadou Onana among those on their shortlist.

4. David Raya (Brentford)

As mentioned, Arsenal signed Raya from Brentford on loan last summer. They paid a £3m loan fee and have the option to sign the goalkeeper permanently at the end of this season.

The Spaniard has made a couple of blunders but has generally been solid since his arrival at the Emirates. He has kept seven clean sheets in the league this term, with only Everton’s Jordan Pickford keeping more.

Arteta will hope that Raya can keep up his good performances and he can play a key role in them lifting the PL title.

3. Leandro Trossard (Brighton)

Leandro Trossard was sensational during his time at Brighton and it was a real coup when Arsenal signed him for £27m last January.

The Belgium international has had to wait for his chance due to fellow wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli being two of the Gunner’s most important players.

As with Jorginho, though, he has performed well when he has featured and has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in 50 appearances for Arsenal thus far.

The 29-year-old looks set to play a key role in Arsenal’s title charge.

2. Ben White (Brighton)

Another former Seagulls star, Ben White joined Arsenal for £50m in 2021 and when fully fit, has very rarely missed a game.

Despite playing as a centre-back for Brighton, White has become the Gunner’s first-choice right-back.

The England international has helped the Gunners to keep nine clean sheets in the league this season and remains one of Arteta’s go-to players.

1. Declan Rice (West Ham)

Arsenal’s record signing Declan Rice – who cost an eye-watering £105m – has arguably been their most important player this season.

The defensive midfielder has started all of Arsenal’s league games this term, netting four goals and making four assists in the process.

Most recently, Rice netted a stunning goal against West Ham in a 6-0 thrashing of his former team.

At the age of 25, Rice still has the potential to get even better and will no doubt be a vital player for Arsenal for years to come.

