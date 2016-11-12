Iwobi ‘would reject Barcelona to stay at Arsenal’

Alex Iwobi has no interest in leaving Arsenal for Barcelona, according to the player’s father.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has put his faith in Iwobi over the last 12 months, with the 20-year-old now an established member of the Gunners’ first team.

Iwobi has also broken into the Nigeria team and reports have suggested Barcelona are monitoring the attacker, who is under contract at the Emirates until 2020.

However, Iwobi’s father, Chuka, told AfricanFootball.com: “At this point in time, he is at the right place. He’s doing well at Arsenal, but should any club come for him now, the answer would certainly be no.

“For him now, it’s not about the money. So, should a club like Barcelona come with more money, he will certainly stay back at Arsenal because now it is not about him making money, it’s about him concentrating on his career, progressing and going on to the next stage.”

“He has broken into the first team and what they all talk about is his humility. Personally, that’s very important because when a player starts getting arrogant that’s when the player fails.

“I see him being with Arsenal for very many, many years.”