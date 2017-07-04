Jaap Stam pens new two-year deal as Reading boss

Jaap Stam has pledged his future to Reading by signing a new two-year deal at the Madejski Stadium.

Stam’s previous contract was due to expire in 2018 but the Dutchman has been rewarded after guiding the Royals to the Championship play-off final, where they were beaten in a penalty shoot-out by Huddersfield.

The club’s new majority shareholders Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li were keen to ensure 44-year-old Stam was not prised away by other clubs this summer after an impressive debut season in senior management.

“My sister and I are absolutely delighted that Jaap Stam has agreed to sign a new contract at Reading Football Club,” Yongge said in quotes published on the club’s official website.

“We will support Jaap in helping him to build a squad capable of challenging at the top end of the Championship again in 2017-18 and that support will continue throughout the season as we look forward to the challenge of a brand new season.”