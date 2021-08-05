Jack Grealish makes exciting parting Villa prediction in open letter to fans

Jack Grealish says that Aston Villa are in “great hands” after he sealed a mammoth and record-breaking transfer to Manchester City.

The boyhood Villa fan has decided the time is right to move on in the search of major silverware. In doing so, he has become the Premier League’s – and Britain’s – most expensive ever player. Speaking to City’s official website, he hailed the deal and working with manager Pep Guardiola as a “dream come true”.

Grealish joins a City team already packed with Premier League title-winning talent.

Fellow England international Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and centre-back Ruben Dias are key features.

In an open letter to Villa fans on Twitter, Grealish said it felt “impossible” to put his feelings at leaving Villa Park into words.

He said that, among his achievements at the side, facing relegation from the Premier League gave him a “greater sense of purpose”.

Grealish added: “Every time I put on the Villa shirt I played with my heart on my sleeve, being given the armband was both a privilege and an honour for me and my family and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

He made 213 outings for Villa, scoring 32 goals and assisting 43 others.

As for where his departure leaves the club, CEO Christian Purslow revealed his formula for more success.

New signings Emiliano Beundia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings match the attributes Grealish brought to the side.

As such, Grealish said he feels excited to see how the club fares without him.

Jack Grealish makes Villa prediction

“The club are in great hands, the manager, the lads, the new signings coming in – it’s an exciting time to be a Villa fan,” he said.

“I’ll see you all again soon. Until next time. UTV, Jack.”

Barring a potential Carabao Cup tie before then, Grealish will reunite with Villa for the first time when City travel to the West Midlands in November.

