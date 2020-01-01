Jack Grealish hails massive Villa win; reflects on more VAR controversy

Jack Grealish was delighted to see Aston Villa claim only their second away win of the season – but feels they made life difficult for themselves in the second half.

Goals from Wesley and Grealish put Villa in the driving seat before Chris Wood scored with 10 minutes left to set up a nervy finish.

But Villa held on to secure a morale-boosting win and secure a first win at Turf Moor since 1936.

Reflecting on the win, Villa’s talismanic captain told BBC Match of the Day: “It was massive, we’ve only had one away win all season before this. To come here, one of the hardest places in the league, it was well deserved and well needed.

“We went through a sticky patch last month, the manager decided to change our shape and it paid off.”

Grealish should really have had two goals to his name after seeing an early effort controversially chalked off by VAR and the player said recent events with the technology had taught him to fear the worst.

“I knew it was going to be disallowed, when you see some of the decisions over the past two weeks,” he added. “When you score, you have the feeling it will be disallowed. When it was I really wanted to score again and thankfully I did.”

Assessing whether the technology was good for the game, he added: “I’m 50/50 on VAR. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. If you’re offside, you’re offside.

“We could’ve been better on the ball and created more chances in the second half.”