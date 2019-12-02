Jack Grealish link to Man Utd prompts fascinating reply from Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer piled praise on Jack Grealish but was quick to dodge questions that the Aston Villa captain has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United.

Grealish underlined his qualities on Sunday as he netted a stunning curling opener past David De Gea as Dean Smith’s side claimed a deserved 2-2 draw against United at Old Trafford.

And while United levelled before claiming the lead through a rare Victor Lindelof goal, Tyrone Mings ensured Villa claimed a share of the spoils and left Solskjaer to reflect on his biggest worry amid their worst start to a season in 31 years.

However, all the talk after the match was the eye-catching performance of Grealish, who has been strongly linked with a move to United in recent weeks.

And when asked if Grealish is a player United could look to sign, a sheepish Solskjaer was giving nothing away.

“I can’t talk too much about other teams’ players if they are Man United calibre or targets,” he said.

“But fantastic goal. I think he’s hit one of those corners that I’ve hit a couple of times.

“It was a great finish but then again we should defend better and show him down the left.

“But what a goal and he played a good game, definitely.”

United have also been linked with a move for James Maddison and former United star Wes Brown has explained why both the Leicester star and the Villa man should be transfer options.

The former England centre-back said: “I think Ole will try and buy in January. United need another striker and an attacking midfielder, that little wizard number 10. The defence is fine. The goalkeepers are fine. The ideal thing would be two strikers and two midfielders. If only it was that easy!

“Grealish in the last few games has come on immensely. He can always see the pass. Maddison has always been good and he’s a threat getting into the box. These are two young English players who would definitely help the squad.”

United, meanwhile, have been backed to complete the signing of one of the world’s deadliest attackers in the January transfer window.