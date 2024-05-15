Jack Grealish tipped for position change as Tottenham linked with stunning Man City raid

Tottenham Hotspur have been backed to complete a blockbuster raid on Manchester City for Jack Grealish, and it could see the left winger play in a new position.

After a tough first season at Man City, Grealish improved last term and played an important role in Pep Guardiola’s side winning the treble, as the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies all arrived at the Etihad. However, Grealish knew he would face more competition for his starting spot when Jeremy Doku joined City from Rennes last summer.

Grealish has had a rather frustrating season, as he has had to share left-wing responsibilities with Doku. The fact the Englishman is no longer a guaranteed starter under Guardiola has led to speculation he might move on.

Grealish has been linked with a shock move to Chelsea, though that transfer appears very unlikely. Instead, a return to boyhood club Aston Villa would make more sense for the attacker.

Recent reports suggest Villa would ‘jump at the chance’ to reunite with Grealish, should he become available for transfer in the summer.

But former Villa and Tottenham right-back Alan Hutton has talked up the possibility of Grealish becoming part of Ange Postecoglou’s side instead. And Grealish might play centrally if he ends up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I think the No 10 role is somewhere Grealish could play at Tottenham,” Hutton said in a recent interview.

“If [James] Maddison isn’t available or isn’t on form, you need the backup and he could come in.

Surprise Jack Grealish to Tottenham claim

“But, from what I know, it comes down to money. Man City paid £100million, and I was at Villa when Daniel Levy wasn’t willing to spend £20m to bring him from the Championship.

“He’s 28 now, but they [City] will still want a substantial fee.

“Grealish goes in and makes all teams better, when he’s on form and playing at the top level.

“I think he may well be happy where he is for the moment.”

It would certainly be a big shock if Grealish swapped City for Spurs. While Spurs are not currently challenging for the title, City will not want to strengthen a team that could eventually compete with them for trophies.

Grealish is no longer worth the £100m City originally paid for him, both due to his age and struggles in recent months. However, as Hutton points out, he remains a gamechanger when he is on full confidence, while he is also a fully fledged England international.

Those factors mean he could still earn City a significant transfer fee this summer. The deal will ultimately come down to whether Spurs chairman Levy is happy to pay a major sum, which seems unlikely at this stage.

