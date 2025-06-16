Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to sign Rodrygo and is ready to send Jack Grealish to the Santiago Bernabeu in a stunning swap deal, according to a Spanish report, as Real Madrid’s stance on offloading the Brazilian star is revealed.

Madrid and Man City are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both had a disappointing 2024/25 campaign. While Los Blancos could not win LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey, the Cityzens needed a final-day victory to finish in the Premier League top five and also lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace.

Both Madrid and Man City are determined to bounce back, and there have already been major changes at the two European giants.

Los Blancos brought in Xabi Alonso as their new manager at the end of last season, with Carlo Ancelotti heading to Brazil.

The Spanish powerhouse have also signed Spain international centre-back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth and England international right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool this summer.

Meanwhile, Man City have secured the services of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Bettinelli, while Kevin De Bruyne is leaving the Etihad Stadium.

Man City are also set to offload some of their players this summer, including Jack Grealish, who has interest from Everton and Newcastle United, TEAMtalk understands.

Although Man City manager Pep Guardiola described Grealish as “an unbelievable player” on Sky Sports in May, the former Barcelona boss has left the 29-year-old England international attacker out of his squad for the Club World Cup.

According to Defensa Central, Guardiola wants Man City to sell Grealish and has ‘asked’ his bosses at the Etihad Stadium to try to ‘place the footballer in a European club’.

The former Bayern Munich manager has also told Man City to try to see if they can do a swap deal with Madrid for Rodrygo.

Guardiola wants Rodrygo at Man City, and such a deal would help lower the fee that the Premier League club would have to pay for the 24-year-old Brazil international forward.

Real Madrid stance on Rodrygo – Jack Grealish swap deal

Grealish’s days at Man City are numbered, and his exclusion from the Club World Cup indicates that Guardiola is planning for life without the former Aston Villa star.

Rodrygo is younger than Grealish and has huge potential, so it does not come as a surprise that Guardiola wants this stunning swap deal.

However, according to Defensa Central, Madrid are not going to accept the offer.

New Madrid manager Alonso has made it clear that he ‘trusts’ Rodrygo for the 2025/26 campaign.

The Brazil international forward himself is happy to stay at Madrid for another season at least, after holding talks with Alonso over his future and role in the team.

Madrid are arguably the biggest clubs in the world, and it is hard to see them sign a reject from another team, even if that be Man City.

