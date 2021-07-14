Jack Grealish sent stern warning about transfer decision he must avoid

Jack Grealish has been advised against making a move to Manchester City from Aston Villa.

The attacking midfielder was a member of England’s squad for Euro 2020 after another successful season with Villa. After being in a relegation battle in 2019-20, Dean Smith’s side finished mid-table this time around. Grealish was a key player; his 16 goal contributions, between those he scored and assisted, was a career best.

As a result, his name has been linked with some of the league’s top teams again. Last summer, he was a target for Manchester United before signing a long-term contract extension at Villa. This year, he is being tipped to move to Manchester again – this time with United’s rivals, City.

Last month, there were claims that City could break the Premier League transfer record to sign Grealish. The chances of a £100m move rose when Villa reportedly changed their stance over his future. With his Euro 2020 commitments now complete, his club future will be in focus.

Villa have already signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City in a club-record deal. It may suggest they are preparing for life after Grealish, even if there is a chance they could play together.

City will only likely step up their pursuit now the Euros are over. However, former Liverpool star John Barnes has warned Grealish that moving to the Etihad Stadium may not be wise.

“Joining Man City might not be a wise move for Jack Grealish,” Barnes said.

“The player I’d expect to go is Harry Kane but I don’t know if he’ll want to join Manchester City or Manchester United.

“Is Man City the place for Jack Grealish? You’ve got Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden; you don’t need another number 10.

“If he goes there, what kind of player is he going to be? He’s not in the England team because you can’t play all number 10s.

“With the amount of attacking players City have – De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden and Raheem Sterling – whose place is he going to take in that team? If he doesn’t play ahead of them, why is he going to go to Man City?”

Barnes explains Grealish absences at Euro 2020

As Barnes mentioned, Grealish did not get many chances to impress for England at Euro 2020.

Barnes, who played 79 times for the Three Lions, believes there was logic behind his lack of gametime, though.

“People were saying for England that he (Grealish) should be playing, but the reason we got to the final was because of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, two holding midfield players,” he added.

“Mason Mount played instead because he’s a hard-working attacking player and will work back defensively. Grealish doesn’t do that as much as Mount does, so that’s why Mount was ahead of him.

“Grealish is a fantastic player but will it suit him to go to City?”

