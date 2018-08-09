Jack Grealish is expected to stay at Aston Villa after informing Tottenham he will not force a move away from his hometown club.

The clubs have been in talks over the midfielder this summer but Spurs look to have failed in their attempts to take him from Villa Park before Thursday’s deadline.

Grealish is said to be disappointed not to be given the option of a move to north London ahead of the deadline but it is understood he will not hand in a transfer request to try and force through the transfer.

Reports suggested the 22-year-old was unhappy Villa have now told Spurs he is no longer for sale but while he is disappointed he is unlikely to cause problems.

Spurs’ opening offer of £20million plus Josh Onomah – who spent last season on loan at Villa Park – was well below Villa’s asking price, with the Birmingham club initially seeking over £30million.

Villa are still battling to satisfy Financial Fair Play rules and need to find £40million to comply despite securing fresh investment last month.

New executive chairman Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens bought a 55% stake in the club from Tony Xia to end the threat of administration.

Boss Steve Bruce was resigned to losing Grealish – who he has an excellent relationship with – before the cash injection but Villa are now determined to hold on to their best asset.

Grealish was initially happy to stay at the club following their 1-0 Sky Bet Championship play-off final defeat to Fulham in May but as the transfer deadline approached he was interested in speaking to Tottenham.

The England Under-21s international played in Monday’s 3-1 win at Hull and has come through the youth ranks at Villa Park.

