Grealish in strong statement as Man Utd target’s busy summer draws near

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has insisted that he takes the speculation surrounding his future with “a pinch of salt”.

Having made the step up to the Premier League impressively this season with seven goals and six assists, the 24-year-old has continually been touted with making a move away from the West Midlands in the summer.

Manchester United have been credited with serious interest in the midfielder over the past few months and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are expected to be heavily linked again at the end of the season.

Speaking to the Express & Star, however, Grealish reiterated that he is not interested in the attention being paid to his future, having experienced being in the limelight previously in his career.

“Of course it’s nice,” Grealish said about the speculation. “Who doesn’t like to be talked about in a nice way? But, to be honest, I try and take everything with a pinch of salt.

“I had it all five years ago when I broke through and I was getting talked about a lot. I was 19 years old, going online reading about myself and I couldn’t believe it.

“I was in the papers all the time and they were asking: ‘Is this the new big thing?’ Then just one thing goes wrong and it all comes down on you like a ton of bricks.

“It is nice to read and nice to listen to, but I don’t let it get to me too much, because I know how quickly it can change.”

Grealish is expected to receive a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad next month following his form this term and could be involved in Euro 2020 if he can avoid injury.

“I can’t help but think of playing for England because that is what I want to do,” Grealish added. “I hope I have done enough [to get a call-up] but I also think I can perform better and that is the God’s honest truth.

“People on the outside might say I am doing well, but I know for a fact I can do better and score more goals and get more assists.”

Villa were unable to ease their fears in the battle to avoid relegation on Saturday following a 2-0 defeat to Southampton which left Dean Smith’s side one point above the relegation zone.

Villa’s game against Sheffield United next weekend is postponed as they go up against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

Following that fixture, a tough run of Premier League fixtures awaits, including matches against Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool in their next five outings.