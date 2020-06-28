Jack Grealish looks to be increasingly closer to a summer transfer to Manchester United, according to the latest reports.

Grealish has been in superb form this season with nine goals and six assists in all competitions. But despite his heroics, Aston Villa look likely to suffer relegation after a costly 1-0 setback at home to Wolves on Saturday.

The prospect of playing back in the Championship is not something Grealish is willing to do. As such, it’s reported he has decided to leave his hometown club in the wake of their relegation. Villa, down in 19th place, are stuck on 27 points, having now played a game more than their rivals.

With Grealish likely to move on, the Red Devils are being strongly tipped to make a move.. Widespread reports claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are ready to pay up to £70million for Grealish.

Furthermore, according to the Sunday Express, Grealish has decided that he wants to make the move to Old Trafford.

In addition, the paper claims the 24-year-old has told friends he has already found a house to buy in the north-west ahead of the transfer.

It’s claimed that Grealish started the process of scouring properties in the vicinity of United’s Carrington training base earlier this year. They report that Grealish has now told friends that he has found somewhere.

Villa are said to value their player at nearer £80m, but United are hopeful a £70m offer could be accepted in the wake of relegation.

Solskjaer was giving little away when he spoke about United’s transfer plans this summer during Friday’s press conference.

“I think the pandemic has hit everyone really hard,” he said when asked about his budget.

“I still think we need to wait and see how things are panning out. We need to know what kind of financial state we are in.

“You see some teams invest, some teams don’t. We’ll have to take a big look at things ourselves to see how hard we’ve been hit. “I know the club has announced a few numbers before. But it’s not right for me here now to say, ‘we are going to have X amount’ because I don’t really know. We don’t really know how hard we’ve been hit. “We are financially a strong club – but we are also probably being hit more than anyone else.” Hourihane makes huge Grealish admission Villa star Conor Hourihane, meanwhile, insists Grealish is ‘too good’ for Villa and has backed him to earn a move away from Villa Park.

“He’s top, top class. In terms of pure ability and sheer skill and technique level he’s easily the best player I’ve played with to date,” Hourihane told the Southern Star’s podcast, as reported by Birmingham Live.

“He’s just got that gift. He runs quicker with the ball, when he faces someone up you’re in real trouble. He’s skipping by the best players in this league so easily.

“He’s developed over the three years I’ve been here – he’s taken his game to a new level – especially this year in the Premier League.

“To be honest, he’s taken it by storm. You know, England team and getting that big move is only a matter of time. If I’m being brutally honest, he’s too good for our team at Aston Villa.”