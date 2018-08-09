Aston Villa are set to hand Jack Grealish a new contract with the midfielder set to stay at the club.

Villa have rejected offers from Tottenham this summer, leaving the 22-year-old disappointed at not being able to move to White Hart Lane before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

But PA Sport understands Grealish will be offered an improved contract in the next few weeks to reflect his importance to the club.

Grealish is said to be disappointed not to be given the option of a move to north London ahead of the deadline but it is understood he will not hand in a transfer request to try and force through the transfer.

Reports suggested Grealish was unhappy Villa have now told Spurs he is no longer for sale but while he is disappointed he is unlikely to cause problems and a lucrative new deal will now be put on the table for the attacking midfielder.

The Birmingham-born star is under contract until June 2020 and believed to be on around £25,000 a week – a contract which will be improved significantly.

The England Under-21s international played in Monday’s 3-1 win at Hull and has come through the youth ranks at Villa Park.