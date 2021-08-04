Manchester City will complete a £100m transfer deal for Jack Grealish on Wednesday, claims a report.

Grealish had returned to training with Aston Villa on Monday in London after his holidays in Mykonos and Dubrovnik.

The England star has been guarded about his future, but the Daily Mail report the British record transfer will go through with Villa star Grealish due in Manchester to sign his contract.

He was even probed by fans over his future whilst posing for pictures at Villa’s training camp, but remained silent.

England star Grealish is understood to have held discussions with Villa’s sporting director Johan Lange and made it clear it was time for him to move on.

The Daily Star reported earlier this week that City needed the attacker to tell his beloved club that he wanted to leave this summer.

Villa had offered him a second contract extension in two years. The club were willing ‘smash their pay ceiling’ to keep him, with a £200,000 per week deal.

Grealish though is believed to have chatted to Lange, Dean Smith and owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris to finalise his exit.

The 25-year-old will now get the chance to play on the Champions League stage and cement himself into the plans of England boss Gareth Southgate.

Villa rebuild

Grealish’s transfer will end an near 10-year association with his boyhood club.

And Dean Smith has wasted no time in spending the bumper transfer fee.

Villa have completed the signing of Jamaica forward Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of around £30m.

Bailey, 23, has passed a medical and agreed personal terms on a deal running to 2025.

Emi Buendia has already arrived at Villa Park. But Smith has big plans to strengthen his squad, and in turn, appease Villa’s fans.

Smith is understood to be targeting a top-six spot.

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham, Norwich’s Todd Cantwell and Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe are a;; on his radar, per the source.

