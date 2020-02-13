West Brom’s recent signing Callum Robinson has revealed that best mate Jack Grealish attempted to lure the forward back to Aston Villa.

Both Robinson and Grealish came through the academy at Villa and remained close when the former joined Preston North End in 2016.

Now the new Baggies loan signing has revealed that Grealish contacted him in January over a possible return whilst also admitting that he is also hoping that the Villa captain will earn his first England call-up in March.

Robinson told the Express & Star: “We are best friends. He tried to give me a call to say ‘come to Villa’. He is obviously a great footballer. I’m really happy for him at how it’s gone this season. He deserves an England call-up in March.”

The 25-year-old has come under fire from former Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor after moving to West Brom but says he is yet to receive any abuse from Grealish.

“Jack hasn’t given me too much stick yet but I do think it’s coming, definitely,” said Robinson. “Gabby, yeah. It’s obviously natural but it’s good. I came through at Villa and now I am at West Brom – it’s going to happen, I’m going to get a bit of banter.”

Robinson, who is hoping to fire West Brom back to the Premier League, is confident that his former side will remain in the the top flight of English football.

“To be fair, I think they’ll be all right you know. I think it’s going to be a struggle, but I think they’ll be alright.

“If Jack stays fit, they’ve always got a chance of winning games. He’s always involved in goals, I think they’ve got enough.

“It’s going to be tough. They’ve got some tough games.”