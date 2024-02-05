Everton loanee Jack Harrison has made clear where he sees his future in the game after being asked about life at Goodison Park and where he sees himself once his loan arrangement from Leeds United comes to an end.

The 27-year-old moved to Merseyside over the summer, signing for the Toffees on a season-long loan after activating a clause allowing him to move on from Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League. And while his exit was one of multiple ones at Elland Road over the summer – Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson, Max Wober, Robin Koch and Rasmus Kristensen – also quit on a temporary basis, the exit of Harrison from Elland Road was one that left a particular sour taste with supporters.

Indeed, the winger was something of a struggling youngster when Leeds took the wideman on loan from Manchester City right at the start of the Marcelo Bielsa reign.

And having quickly turned the player into something of a polished diamond, Harrison was a regular in the Leeds side for five years, making a total of 206 appearances in that time.

After signing a new deal last February, however, it came as a blow to Leeds when Harrison took advantage of the club’s demotion to force through the switch to Merseyside.

After recovering from an early-season injury, Harrison has since established himself as a regular under Sean Dyche, where has has now made 23 times across all competitions.

And after netting the club’s first equaliser in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham – his fourth in Everton colours -Harrison now has seven goal contributions in total – one every 3.2 appearances.

Jack Harrison again talks up permanent Everton move from Leeds

That goal was especially vital given it helped Everton claim a point in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Toffees, however, remain in the bottom three – a point adrift of safety – having been deducted 10 points for breaching the breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

As it stands, however, Harrison is due to return to parent club Leeds at the end of the current campaign.

However, Harrison has already made it clear he would love to make his move permanent, describing Everton as a “great club”.

Much of his chances of making that move permanent will largely depend on what division either side finds themselves in next season, though Everton are believed to have secured an option to make the move permanent next summer, with the fee determined by whatever division Leeds find themselves in.

The player’s Mum was also filmed on social media in the Everton away end for a game at Burnley and for making her feelings perfectly clear on where she sees her son’s future lying.

Those comments did not sit well with Leeds fans, and the player’s latest comments over a permanent move to Merseyside will do little to appease them either.

Asked about life at Everton, Harrison said: “It’s been great so far. I’ve played in different positions and in a different style as well.

“The group has welcomed me in fantastically and I couldn’t have asked for anymore, with them and the coaching staff and performance team as well behind the scenes who helped me come back from injury and put me in a good spot physically on the pitch.

“It’s been great to be part of and I’m really happy.”

Toffees loanee hails Everton spirit

Harrison operated in a more central role for Everton in behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Spurs.

And speaking to evertontv about the game, Harrison praised his side’s battling qualities and felt they may even have taken more from the match.

The result, though, does take their unbeaten run to five games and Harrison was very much looking at the positives.

“I think coming from behind twice shows what the manager has been talking about – the mentality to keep going and keep fighting right until the end.

“It’s still a game that we feel we might have got more out of as well, which is also a positive, but to come away from a point is crucial for us at this moment in time. We need all the points we can get and we just have to keep fighting.

“I think the past couple of seasons, to survive relegation and be in those tough spots, then you need that strong mentality to get through. You definitely feel it as part of this group and along with that you see a lot of talent with the players that we have.

“I have every confidence that we’re going to keep putting points on the board – it’s up to us to get the job done.”

Everton are next in action on Saturday when they will put their unbeaten five-game run on the line against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

